Williams notched 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 25 minutes during Friday's 111-104 win over the Heat.

Williams posted his second consecutive double-digit scoring performance in Friday's win, leading the Celtics in scoring off the bench while also leading the second unit in rebounding. Williams is averaging 12.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in two games to begin the season.