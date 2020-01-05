Williams had three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3PT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 17 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 111-104 win at Chicago.

Williams has been logging between 15 to 25 minutes on a regular basis during the last few weeks, but he hasn't taken advantage of the opportunity and he is averaging just 5.8 points and 2.2 rebounds in 18.0 minutes per game over his last nine outings. He doesn't carry a lot of fantasy upside at the moment, and he's better suited to either remain on waivers or work as a streaming option in the deepest formats.