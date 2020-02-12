Celtics' Grant Williams: Modest production in loss
Williams tallied seven points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and four rebounds in nine minutes during Tuesday's 116-105 loss to Houston.
Williams' playing time was back to just nine minutes Tuesday as the Celtics were able to field their go-to lineup for the first time in a while. Williams has the ability to defend multiple positions which gives him added responsibilities whenever injury strikes. He is fantasy relevant in only deeper formats, although his dynasty value is quietly improving. On the positive, over the past dozen games, he's made 10-of-18 three point attempts. That's in stark contrast to early in the year when Williams couldn't buy a bucket from behind the arc.
