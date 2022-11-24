Williams isn't in the starting five for Wednesday's matchup with the Mavericks.
Williams will move back to his typical bench role with Derrick White back in the starting five. Williams is averaging 10.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 29.0 minutes across 16 games this season.
More News
-
Celtics' Grant Williams: Another double-digit performance•
-
Celtics' Grant Williams: First double-double of season•
-
Celtics' Grant Williams: Scores in double figures•
-
Celtics' Grant Williams: Draws first start of season•
-
Celtics' Grant Williams: Season-high 32 minutes in loss•
-
Celtics' Grant Williams: Suspended one game•