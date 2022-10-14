Williams isn't in the starting lineup for Friday's preseason matchup with the Raptors.
Williams will return to his backup forward role after starting in last Friday's preseason game versus the Hornets. The fourth-year forward figures to be one of Boston's first options off the bench in the frontcourt this season.
