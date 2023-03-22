Williams will return to the bench for Tuesday's game against the Kings according to Bobby Manning of the Boston Sports Journal.
Al Horford (back) and Marcus Smart (hip) are back in action for the Celtics, and Robert Williams (hamstring) is coming off the bench in his return. With Boston back to full strength, Grant Williams' minutes could take a big hit.
