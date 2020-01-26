Celtics' Grant Williams: Moves to bench
Williams is coming off the bench Sunday against the Pelicans.
The Celtics get Jaylen Brown back Sunday, but they're without Jayson Tatum, so there was a chance Williams could make another start. However, Brad Stevens opted to go with Kemba Walker, Marcus Smart, Brown, Gordon Hayward and Daniel Theis as his first five.
