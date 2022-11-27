Williams will start Sunday against the Wizards, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
Williams came off the bench in Boston's last two games against the Mavericks and Kings, but he returns to the starting unit here. Williams has started in eight of his 13 appearances this month, and he's averaging 11.1 points with 5.4 rebounds per game in those starts.
