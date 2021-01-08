Williams (COVID-19) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Wizards and will be unavailable while going through the seven-day quarantine period for contact tracing, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.
The 22-year-old will be sidelined for at least a week after being deemed a close contact of Robert Williams, who tested positive for coronavirus. Tristan Thompson is also out due to contact tracing.
