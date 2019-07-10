Celtics' Grant Williams: Paces first unit in scoring
Williams managed 16 points (6-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and two steals across 29 minutes in the Celtics' 95-82 win over the Nuggets in a Las Vegas Summer League game Tuesday.
The 2019 first-round pick was in fine form once again, with his scoring total pacing Boston's first unit. Williams also co-led the starters in rebounds, and both of his tallies Tuesday were his best over the first three games of summer league play.
