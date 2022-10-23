Williams registered 13 points (3-3 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 31 minutes during Saturday's 126-120 victory over the Magic.

Williams has come off the bench in all three games this season but has been thriving, as he has scored in double digits in each contest while also exhibiting elite numbers when it comes to his shooting efficiency. Through three contests, Williams is hitting 85.7 percent of his field-goal attempts while missing just two shots thus far.