Williams eked out five points (2-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and one steal over 15 minutes in Friday's 98-84 scrimmage loss to the Thunder.

Coach Brad Steven's benched all the Celtic starters after the first half, which allowed eight Boston reserves, including Williams, to receive double digit minutes of run. Before the March stoppage of play, Williams averaged 15.6 minutes per game over 62 appearances. The rookie provides non-box-score production for Boston, helping via things like the extra hockey pass or excellent switches on the defensive end. In Orlando, don't expect any gaudy stats from Williams, but he'll probably see meaningful minutes before the playoff games start.