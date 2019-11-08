Williams didn't score, but dished out three assists and gathered two rebounds and one steal over 15 minutes in Thursday's 108-87 win in Charlotte.

The rookie is averaging 17 minutes per game through seven contests. Don't look for gaudy numbers from the Tennessee product. He's on the Boston roster for "glue guy" attributes, such as quality hockey passes, box outs down low and excellent defensive rotations. Despite not scoring, Williams supplied a plus-13 plus/minus ratio for the Celtics in the win. Expect continued bench support from Williams unless Boston experiences unexpected injuries in the front court.