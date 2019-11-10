Williams didn't score, but gathered four rebounds, two blocks and two assists in Saturday's 135-115 win over the Spurs

Despite his low scoring, the rookie Williams seems to have surpassed Semi Ojeleye on the Boston depth chart. Ojeleye played only two minutes in the win. The rookie could see an uptick in minutes with Gordon Hayward (hand) expected to miss time. That said, Williams will never produce eye popping stats. Boston now heads to Dallas for a Monday matchup with the Mavs.