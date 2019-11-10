Celtics' Grant Williams: Plays 18 minutes in win
Williams didn't score, but gathered four rebounds, two blocks and two assists in Saturday's 135-115 win over the Spurs
Despite his low scoring, the rookie Williams seems to have surpassed Semi Ojeleye on the Boston depth chart. Ojeleye played only two minutes in the win. The rookie could see an uptick in minutes with Gordon Hayward (hand) expected to miss time. That said, Williams will never produce eye popping stats. Boston now heads to Dallas for a Monday matchup with the Mavs.
More News
Celtics' Grant Williams: Plays 15 minutes in win
Celtics' Grant Williams: Contributes in win over Knicks
Celtics' Grant Williams: Grabs one board in pro debut
Celtics' Grant Williams: Paces first unit in scoring
Celtics' Grant Williams: Well-rounded summer league debut
Celtics' Grant Williams: Selected by Celtics
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.