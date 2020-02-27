Williams didn't score, but collected four rebounds, one assist and one steal over 22 minutes during Wednesday's 114-103 road win at Utah.

Don't look to the rookie Williams for gaudy stats. That said, the Tennessee product is a much appreciated "glue guy" for the Celtics. He makes the extra pass, hustles for loose balls and rotates well on defense. Despite only taking one shot attempt, William still had a plus/minus rating of plus-5 over his 22 minutes. Williams has appeared in Boston's last 34 games, with two starts, and has averaged 4.6 points, 2.9 boards, 1.2 assists over 17 minutes per contest. He should continue to see the floor Saturday versus Houston's small ball lineups.