Williams produced five points (2-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six rebounds and one turnover over 23 minutes in Wednesday's 93-80 Game 5 win at Miami.

Williams was part of an excellent defensive effort that held a hobbled Miami team to 31.9 percent shooting from the field. The third-year veteran has averaged 10.6 points, 4.3 boards, 0.8 bocks and 2.0 triples over 31.5 minutes per contest in 16 games this postseason. Expect more big minutes off the bench for Williams on Friday as the series returns to Boston for Game 6.