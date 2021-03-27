Williams totaled seven points (3-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in a 122-114 victory over the Bucks on Friday.

Williams played 30-plus minutes for just the second time this season and chipped in some solid defensive stats. It was the fourth game this year in which the forward recorded both a steal and a block. Williams has had a consistent role off the Celtics bench this season but doesn't produce enough to be considered in most fantasy leagues.