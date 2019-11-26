Celtics' Grant Williams: Plays just five minutes in victory
Williams recorded just one rebound in five minutes during Monday's 103-102 victory over Sacramento.
Williams was basically out of the rotation Monday, continuing his roller-coaster of a season. He has had moments of value mixed with periods of bench-warming across the first 16 games. It appears as though he is going to be used sporadically, as determined by the individual matchup. He is not a player to target outside of deeper formats.
More News
-
Celtics' Grant Williams: Sees 16 minutes of run in win•
-
Celtics' Grant Williams: Plays 18 minutes in win•
-
Celtics' Grant Williams: Plays 15 minutes in win•
-
Celtics' Grant Williams: Contributes in win over Knicks•
-
Celtics' Grant Williams: Grabs one board in pro debut•
-
Celtics' Grant Williams: Paces first unit in scoring•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...