Williams recorded just one rebound in five minutes during Monday's 103-102 victory over Sacramento.

Williams was basically out of the rotation Monday, continuing his roller-coaster of a season. He has had moments of value mixed with periods of bench-warming across the first 16 games. It appears as though he is going to be used sporadically, as determined by the individual matchup. He is not a player to target outside of deeper formats.

