Celtics' Grant Williams: Posts 13 off bench
Williams amassed 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt), six rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 22 minutes in Wednesday's 116-100 win versus the Magic.
With Daniel Theis (knee) and Robert Williams (hip) both out, Williams saw some extra work as the Celtics' primary big man off the bench. The rookie is always a threat to collect multiple defensive statistics, but the 3-for-4 shooting from beyond the arc was a very pleasant surprise. If the Celtics' frontcourt continues to be depleted for Friday's matchup versus the Hawks, Williams should continue to see over 20 minutes and be a solid cheap play for daily fantasy formats.
