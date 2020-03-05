Williams recorded eight points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 26 minutes in Wednesday's 112-106 win over the Cavaliers.

With Jaylen Brown (hamstring), Kemba Walker (knee) and Gordon Hayward (knee) all inactive, Williams made his fifth start of the season against the Cavaliers. The end result doesn't look like much, but this is the rookie's best scoring output in ten contests and the most minutes he has received since late December. The Tennessee product is always a threat to fill up the stat sheet and if these three starters remain out for Friday's tilt versus the Jazz, Williams could start again and be a viable punt for daily-fantasy formats.