Williams contributed 21 points (7-14 FG, 6-9 3PT, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists during Tuesday's 109-86 victory over Milwaukee.

Williams drained six three-pointers to record a career-high 21 points. The third-year forward finished as the third-highest scorer in Boston's blowout victory in Game 2. He'll look to keep his momentum going when the Celtics hit the road for Game 3.