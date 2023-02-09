Williams finished Wednesday's 106-99 win over the 76ers with 15 points (5-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal across 39 minutes.

Williams moved back to the starting lineup after a three-game stint off the bench, and he posted a strong performance while ending just two rebounds shy of a double-double. The former Tennessee standout has been moving in and out of the starting unit this season, and he's averaging 10.5 points with 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game in a starting role.