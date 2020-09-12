Williams generated two rebounds and a steal over seven fourth quarter minutes in Friday's 92-87 Game 7 win over the Raptors.

Forget the box score stats when it comes to Grant Williams in Game 7. When Daniel Theis fouled out, the rookie provided vital defense in the closing minutes of the victory. Yes, he missed two needed foul shots. Per Kemba Walker, "Grant saved me" when Walker bounced a desperate in-the-key bounce pass to Williams on Boston's second-to-last possession. Williams fought off Kyle Lowry for the ball and drew the foul that led to missed free throws. Boston was still up three, though, and it was Williams who prevented Fred VanVleet from hitting a three that would have sent the game to overtime. As Marcus Smart said, "He's not even a rookie anymore, the way he plays."