Williams (health and safety protocols) is questionable for Friday's game against Washington, Tim Bontemps of ESPN reports.
It's unclear what landed Williams in this situation, but he's likely subject to contact tracing, as teammates Robert Williams, Tristan Thompson and Carsen Edwards are all on the injury report with the same designation.
