Williams is questionable for Thursday's game versus the Bucks due to a non-COVID illness, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.
Luke Kornet, Sam Hauser and Blake Griffin are candidates to receive extended minutes in Williams' potential absence. If Williams is ruled out Thursday, his next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with Utah.
