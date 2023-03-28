Williams is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Wizards due to an illness, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
Williams has missed just three games this season, but with the rest of the team healthy, his potential absence could be taken in stride. If the forward sits, more minutes could be given to Sam Hauser and Malcolm Brogdon.
