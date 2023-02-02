Williams finished Wednesday's 139-96 win over the Nets with six points (2-5 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds and one block across 17 minutes.

Robert Williams returned to the starting lineup after missing the last game with an ankle injury, shifting Grant Williams back to the bench for this one. His fantasy value and workload will take a hit with Robert back in the mix, although it's usually a good idea to look his way for streaming purposes when the Celtics are on a back-to-back. However, their next one isn't until Feb. 15.