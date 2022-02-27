Williams will start Sunday's game at Indiana, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Williams came off the bench the past two games after starting the previous two contests, and he produced in both roles during that four-game stretch with averages of 13.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 30.8 minutes. Al Horford will have his minutes managed Sunday, so Williams will make his 16th start of the campaign.