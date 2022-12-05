Williams ended with 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and three steals over 36 minutes during Sunday's 103-92 win over the Nets.

Williams scored seven of his 10 points in nine first-quarter minutes but took just three shots over the final three periods. It was the 11th time in 23 games that he's appeared in the starting lineup for Boston. The 24-year-old has made 53.6 percent of his shots and 46.0 percent of his threes and is averaging 9.2 points per contest.