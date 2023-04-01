Williams accumulated 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3PT), five rebounds, two assists and one block across 17 minutes in Friday's 122-114 victory over the Jazz.

Williams was efficient from the floor and made the most of his 17 minutes of action. He had gone three consecutive games without reaching double-figures prior to Friday's contest. The backup big-man ends his March with averages of 7.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.2 steals, 0.5 blocks and 1.6 triples across 21.9 minutes in 14 games.