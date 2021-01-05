Williams generated 14 points (5-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and three blocks across 24 minutes in Monday's 126-114 road win over the Raptors.

Through seven games, Williams has hit 40.0 percent of his three-point attempts (six of 15). That's in stark contrast to his rookie season, which started with 25 misses from behind the arc. The 6-foot-7 forward is earning slightly more minutes in his sophomore season, but he will continue to fight with fellow reserves Semi Ojeleye, Robert Williams and Aaron Nesmith for floor time. The Tennessee product's three blocks tied his career high. Williams and his fellow Celtics will try to keep their two-game winning streak alive Wednesday night in Miami.