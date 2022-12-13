Williams accumulated 14 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Monday's 113-93 loss to the Clippers.

Williams moved back to the bench after starting two games in a row, but he still found ways to produce and make an impact. Even though his game-to-game performances have lacked consistency, the former Tennessee standout has scored 10 or more points in four of his last six outings. He remains a valuable depth option for the Celtics, although that doesn't translate into a lot of fantasy value. He's started just 13 of Boston's 27 games this season and is averaging 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.