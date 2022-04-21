Williams had 17 points (4-4 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds and two blocks over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 114-107 win over the Nets.

Williams didn't miss a shot Wednesday en route to a playoff-high 17 points. The backup forward also blocked a team-high two shots during the win and knocked the ball away from Kevin Durant on numerous occasions, though he wasn't credited for an official steal. Through the first two games of the series, Williams has totaled 24 points, eight rebounds, three blocks and one assist.