Williams chipped in 18 points (6-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 33 minutes during Friday's 120-116 overtime loss to the Heat.

Williams came off the bench Friday and shot efficiently throughout the game. He played the entire overtime period, supplanting Derrick White and playing alongside the other four starters. It was Williams' first time posting double-digit points in his last six contests, ending a five-game streak where he averaged 4.0 points and made just 29.2 percent of his shots.