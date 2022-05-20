Williams had 19 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds and one steal over 32 minutes during Thursday's 127-102 win over the Heat in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Williams reverted to his usual bench role with Al Horford returning from a one-game absence due to COVID-19 protocols. However, Williams was still able to provide a scoring spark off the bench, notching his fifth double-digit performance of the postseason. Across 13 playoff appearances, the third-year forward has averaged 11.3 points and 4.1 rebounds in 31.2 minutes per game.