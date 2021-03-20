Williams finished with 3 points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one board, one assist, and one steal in 17 minutes of a 107-96 loss to the Kings on Friday.

Williams failed to find his stride off the bench putting up just two shots in the contest. He's managed to turn in solid efforts here and there in his reserve role, but the second year man appears to be a second option within the second unit. He'll face the Magic on Sunday.