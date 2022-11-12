Williams chipped in 13 points (5-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 32 minutes during Friday's 131-112 victory over the Nuggets.

Williams drew his third consecutive start and finished in double figures for the third time in six games so far in November. He did so in an efficient fashion while also providing value in both rebounding and assists, setting his best mark in assists through 11 contests this season. Williams may have a chance to remain with the first unit moving forward, as the Celtics have won each of the last three matchups he's started.