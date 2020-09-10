Williams generated six points (2-2 FG, 2-2 3Pt) and one rebound over seven minutes in Wednesday's 125-122 double-overtime Game 6 loss to Toronto.

Williams was one of only three bench players to score for the Celtics. Through 10 playoff games, the rookie is averaging 11.4 minutes and 3.9 points per post-season contest. Williams has earned the trust of coach Brad Stevens, but with Boston constricting their rotation, the Tennessee product is having a hard time finding post-season minutes. Expect limited run from Williams during Friday's pivotal Game 7 versus the Raptors.