Williams provided 11 points (3-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, one block and two steals across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 114-113 overtime loss to the Cavaliers.
Williams played all five minutes in overtime as the Celtics opted for him over starter Derrick White. Williams has scored at least 10 points in five of his six games and is averaging 9.8 points per game. While he was just 2-for-6 from beyond the arc Wednesday, he's made 57.1 percent of three-pointers to start the season.
More News
-
Celtics' Grant Williams: Suspended one game•
-
Celtics' Grant Williams: Tossed vs. Chicago•
-
Celtics' Grant Williams: Perfect from field in win•
-
Celtics' Grant Williams: Leads bench with double-digit game•
-
Celtics' Grant Williams: Efficient offensively in win•
-
Celtics' Grant Williams: Moves back to bench•