Williams provided 11 points (3-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, one block and two steals across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 114-113 overtime loss to the Cavaliers.

Williams played all five minutes in overtime as the Celtics opted for him over starter Derrick White. Williams has scored at least 10 points in five of his six games and is averaging 9.8 points per game. While he was just 2-for-6 from beyond the arc Wednesday, he's made 57.1 percent of three-pointers to start the season.