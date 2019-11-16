Play

Williams posted two points, three boards, one assist and one steal, with three turnovers, over 16 minutes in Friday's 105-100 road win over the Warriors.

The rookie continues to see consistent bench minutes despite shooting only 28 percent from the field through 11 games. The 20-year-old's minutes haven't changed despite Gordon Hayward's (hand) absence. That said, Boston will need more punch from their bench if they want their winning streak to continue through this five-game road trip. The bench eked out only 17 total points in Friday's close win. The Celtics now head to Sacramento for Sunday afternoon's matchup with the Kings.

More News
Our Latest Stories