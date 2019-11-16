Williams posted two points, three boards, one assist and one steal, with three turnovers, over 16 minutes in Friday's 105-100 road win over the Warriors.

The rookie continues to see consistent bench minutes despite shooting only 28 percent from the field through 11 games. The 20-year-old's minutes haven't changed despite Gordon Hayward's (hand) absence. That said, Boston will need more punch from their bench if they want their winning streak to continue through this five-game road trip. The bench eked out only 17 total points in Friday's close win. The Celtics now head to Sacramento for Sunday afternoon's matchup with the Kings.