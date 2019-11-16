Celtics' Grant Williams: Sees 16 minutes of run in win
Williams posted two points, three boards, one assist and one steal, with three turnovers, over 16 minutes in Friday's 105-100 road win over the Warriors.
The rookie continues to see consistent bench minutes despite shooting only 28 percent from the field through 11 games. The 20-year-old's minutes haven't changed despite Gordon Hayward's (hand) absence. That said, Boston will need more punch from their bench if they want their winning streak to continue through this five-game road trip. The bench eked out only 17 total points in Friday's close win. The Celtics now head to Sacramento for Sunday afternoon's matchup with the Kings.
More News
-
Celtics' Grant Williams: Plays 18 minutes in win•
-
Celtics' Grant Williams: Plays 15 minutes in win•
-
Celtics' Grant Williams: Contributes in win over Knicks•
-
Celtics' Grant Williams: Grabs one board in pro debut•
-
Celtics' Grant Williams: Paces first unit in scoring•
-
Celtics' Grant Williams: Well-rounded summer league debut•
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.