Williams posted seven points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across a whopping 24 minutes in Wednesday's 109-103 win in Dallas.

With Gordon Hayward (foot) out, Semi Ojeleye received the spot start, but it was Williams who saw the extended run on the court. Wednesday's 24 minutes of playing time was his second largest allotment this season. Williams will never light up the box score, but he delivers the little things that make coaches happy. The rookie is excellent at defensive switches, extra hockey passes, and hard-nosed picks. Williams also drained his second career three pointer. With Hayward, Marcus Smart (eye), Robert Williams (hip) and Vincent Poirier (finger) all fighting injuries, Williams may continue to see big minutes.