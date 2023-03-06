Williams totaled nine points (2-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block over 44 minutes during Sunday's 131-129 double-overtime loss to New York.

Grant Williams saw an increase in playing time due to the absence of Robert Williams (hamstring). The forward had recently seen his playing time dip to only 17.6 minutes per game, plus one DNP-CD, over his last six contests before last night's 2OT thriller. Despite the Sunday's extended run, Williams generated only modest stats from just seven field goal attempts. Williams hasn't scored in double-figures since his last start, a Valentine's Day loss at Milwaukee.