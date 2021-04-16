Williams is averaging 18.3 minutes, 2.1 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks in eight games played in the month of April.

Williams is an invaluable member of Boston's playoff push, but he doesn't have quite the same effect in fantasy. The second-year forward hasn't scored in double digits since March 22 and hasn't recorded more than one assist since April 4. On the plus side, the ex-Volunteer has recorded at least one block or steal in five straight games. Williams is more than capable of providing an efficient fantasy night, but those performances are few and far between.