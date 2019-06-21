Williams was selected by the Celtics with the 22nd overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Williams, a junior out of Tennessee, is a two-time SEC Player of the Year. In conference play last season, he averaged 18.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and a combined 2.4 steals/blocks. While he'll have to work on improving his outside shooting, the 6-foot-8 forward has plenty of experience carrying an offense and has flashed defensive upside as well.