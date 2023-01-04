Williams registered zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists across 16 minutes during Tuesday's 150-117 loss to the Thunder.

Williams was a non-factor in the loss, logging just 16 minutes in what was easily the Celtics' worst loss of the season. After a period of relevance earlier in the season, Williams has tailed off of late, barely putting up top 200 value over the past two weeks. His on-court value is undeniable but unfortunately, it doesn't often translate into tangible fantasy production.