Williams scored 15 points (4-4 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), grabbed four rebounds and blocked two shots in a victory versus Golden State on Tuesday.

Williams has seen his minutes dip since flailing as a starter in mid-January and didn't play at all in Saturday's loss to the Lakers. However, he put together his best scoring effort of the season against the Warriors on Tuesday while playing 27 minutes. Williams didn't miss from the field despite all but one of his attempts coming from beyond the arc , and he contributed a pair of swats on the defensive end to boot. There's no reason to expect many more offensive performances like this from Williams going forward, but Tuesday's effort could at least lead to an increase in playing time.