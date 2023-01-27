Williams will come off the bench in Thursday's game against the Knicks.
Williams saw the spot start with Al Horford (back) out but will return to the second unit with Horford active. In 31 bench appearances, Williams has averaged 8.3 points and 4.5 rebounds over 25.1 minutes.
More News
-
Celtics' Grant Williams: Starts against Heat•
-
Celtics' Grant Williams: Strong showing off bench•
-
Celtics' Grant Williams: Heads to bench Saturday•
-
Celtics' Grant Williams: Enters starting lineup•
-
Celtics' Grant Williams: Hits for season-high 20•
-
Celtics' Grant Williams: Serves up a donut Tuesday•