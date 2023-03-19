Williams will start Saturday's tilt against the Jazz, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.
With Marcus Smart (hip) sidelined, Williams draws his first start since Valentine's Day, as coach Joe Mazzulla is opting to go big. In 21 starts this season, Williams has averaged 10.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 33.9 minutes.
