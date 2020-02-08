Celtics' Grant Williams: Starting Friday
Williams will start Friday's game against the Hawks, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.
With Gordon Hayward (foot), Daniel Theis (ankle) and Jaylen Brown (ankle) all sidelined, coach Brad Stevens will give Williams the nod. In three previous starts, Williams has averaged 3.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 18.0 minutes.
