Williams will start Sunday's matchup against the Nets, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
With Marcus Smart (hip) out, Williams will enter the starting lineup. Across his previous 10 starts, the reserve big man has averaged 10.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 31.6 minutes per game.
